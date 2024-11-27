A Closer Look at Salesforce's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 44 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 38% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 31% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 13 are puts, for a total amount of $808,749 and 31, calls, for a total amount of $1,846,726.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $220.0 and $500.0 for Salesforce, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Salesforce stands at 1870.93, with a total volume reaching 23,552.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Salesforce, situated within the strike price corridor from $220.0 to $500.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Salesforce 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 02/21/25 $24.05 $23.45 $23.8 $330.00 $249.9K 635 219 CRM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $9.0 $8.75 $9.0 $340.00 $242.1K 1.7K 568 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $5.15 $4.8 $5.06 $335.00 $205.4K 7.8K 7.5K CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $16.25 $15.7 $15.8 $330.00 $158.0K 4.9K 480 CRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/29/24 $1.63 $1.5 $1.5 $330.00 $121.6K 5.6K 5.7K

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce With a trading volume of 5,642,733, the price of CRM is down by -3.78%, reaching $330.21. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 6 days from now. What The Experts Say On Salesforce

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $409.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Jefferies persists with their Buy rating on Salesforce, maintaining a target price of $400. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Oppenheimer downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $385. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $385. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JMP Securities continues to hold a Market Outperform rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $450. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Scotiabank lowers its rating to Sector Outperform with a new price target of $425.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Salesforce, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.