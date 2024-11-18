A Closer Look at Salesforce's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Salesforce.

Looking at options history for Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 15 are puts, for a total amount of $976,938 and 23, calls, for a total amount of $1,067,057.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $200.0 to $340.0 for Salesforce over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Salesforce's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Salesforce's whale trades within a strike price range from $200.0 to $340.0 in the last 30 days.

Salesforce Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume CRM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/22/24 $7.7 $6.9 $7.7 $330.00 $291.0K 511 514 CRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/22/24 $7.8 $7.75 $7.8 $330.00 $87.3K 511 120 CRM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $16.95 $16.75 $16.75 $330.00 $83.7K 1.4K 70 CRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $28.55 $28.2 $28.2 $340.00 $76.1K 57 30 CRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $107.3 $105.5 $107.17 $220.00 $74.9K 1.0K 0

About Salesforce

Salesforce provides enterprise cloud computing solutions. The company offers customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together. Its Customer 360 platform helps the group to deliver a single source of truth, connecting customer data across systems, apps, and devices to help companies sell, service, market, and conduct commerce. It also offers Service Cloud for customer support, Marketing Cloud for digital marketing campaigns, Commerce Cloud as an e-commerce engine, the Salesforce Platform, which allows enterprises to build applications, and other solutions, such as MuleSoft for data integration.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Salesforce, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Salesforce With a volume of 1,091,100, the price of CRM is down -0.47% at $323.72. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 15 days. What The Experts Say On Salesforce

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $369.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $330. * An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $385. * An analyst from Loop Capital has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Salesforce, which currently sits at a price target of $340. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Buy rating for Salesforce, targeting a price of $400. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Buy rating on Salesforce with a target price of $390.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Salesforce options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.