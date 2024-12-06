A Closer Look at Rumble's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Rumble (NASDAQ:RUM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RUM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Rumble.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 60% bullish and 40%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $30,200, and 9, calls, for a total amount of $351,640.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $9.0 for Rumble during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Rumble's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Rumble's significant trades, within a strike price range of $5.0 to $9.0, over the past month.

Rumble Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.0 $1.95 $2.0 $7.00 $91.2K 15.0K 1.1K RUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $0.2 $0.15 $0.2 $9.00 $48.5K 129 897 RUM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.7 $2.5 $2.55 $6.00 $36.7K 2.4K 221 RUM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.75 $1.7 $1.7 $7.00 $35.2K 15.0K 212 RUM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $3.3 $3.2 $3.3 $5.00 $30.3K 3.4K 203

About Rumble

Rumble Inc is a free-to-use video-sharing platform where users can watch, share, like, comment, and upload their own videos. Users can subscribe to channels to stay in touch with recent creator content and access video-on-demand uploaded, and live content streamed, by creators. Geographically, it generates a majority of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Rumble, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Rumble's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 10,241,853, with RUM's price up by 2.94%, positioned at $7.18. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 110 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rumble options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

