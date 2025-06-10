A Closer Look at Rubrik's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Rubrik. Our analysis of options history for Rubrik (NYSE:RBRK) revealed 19 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 57% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $448,364, and 8 were calls, valued at $436,422.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $67.5 to $120.0 for Rubrik over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Rubrik stands at 488.73, with a total volume reaching 16,592.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Rubrik, situated within the strike price corridor from $67.5 to $120.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Rubrik Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RBRK CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $19.2 $16.0 $17.8 $120.00 $160.2K 303 90 RBRK CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $19.9 $19.2 $19.59 $70.00 $78.3K 393 0 RBRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.2 $7.0 $7.1 $95.00 $68.1K 3.6K 2.3K RBRK PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.6 $7.5 $7.5 $95.00 $63.0K 3.6K 2.1K RBRK CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.8 $17.8 $17.8 $120.00 $53.4K 303 120

About Rubrik

Rubrik Inc is a company that offers data security solutions to organizations ranging from the largest companies world-wide to mid-sized smaller customers. Its platform is architected to help organizations achieve cyber resilience, which encompasses cyber posture and cyber recovery. It enables organizations to confidently accelerate digital transformation and leverage the cloud to realize business agility. Geographically, the company operates in the Americas, EMEA (Europe, the Middle East, and Africa) and APAC (Asia Pacific). It generates maximum revenue from Americas.

Current Position of Rubrik

With a volume of 5,071,108, the price of RBRK is down -6.49% at $87.1.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 90 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Rubrik

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $112.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BMO Capital continues to hold a Outperform rating for Rubrik, targeting a price of $110. * An analyst from Guggenheim persists with their Buy rating on Rubrik, maintaining a target price of $105. * An analyst from Rosenblatt persists with their Buy rating on Rubrik, maintaining a target price of $110. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on Rubrik, maintaining a target price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Wells Fargo keeps a Overweight rating on Rubrik with a target price of $125.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Rubrik options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for RBRK

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 CIBC Maintains Outperformer Outperformer Jun 2025 Roth Capital Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 BMO Capital Maintains Outperform Outperform

