A Closer Look at Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Royal Caribbean Gr. Our analysis of options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 27% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $238,532, and 8 were calls, valued at $709,157.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $120.0 and $240.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $120.0 to $240.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $117.55 $116.0 $116.0 $120.00 $232.0K 200 20 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $26.15 $24.25 $25.2 $207.50 $136.0K 185 69 RCL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $34.0 $31.9 $32.89 $200.00 $131.4K 458 40 RCL PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.2 $4.0 $4.2 $220.00 $126.0K 633 301 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.3 $4.15 $4.3 $220.00 $86.0K 633 538

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

Present Market Standing of Royal Caribbean Gr Currently trading with a volume of 665,083, the RCL's price is down by -0.86%, now at $231.0. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Royal Caribbean Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $251.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $240. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $257. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $243. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Goldman Sachs keeps a Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $245. * An analyst from Tigress Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $270.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.