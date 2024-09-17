A Closer Look at Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Royal Caribbean Gr. Our analysis of options history for Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 75% of traders were bullish, while 0% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $361,785, and 3 were calls, valued at $202,292.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $145.0 to $185.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Royal Caribbean Gr options trades today is 304.86 with a total volume of 380.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Royal Caribbean Gr's big money trades within a strike price range of $145.0 to $185.0 over the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.5 $22.6 $23.75 $175.00 $237.5K 1 100 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $36.4 $33.8 $35.0 $145.00 $119.0K 78 40 RCL CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $13.0 $12.25 $12.68 $185.00 $48.1K 70 38 RCL PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 06/20/25 $20.4 $18.95 $19.75 $170.00 $35.5K 23 15 RCL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $2.68 $2.5 $2.68 $180.00 $35.1K 1.7K 162

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 68 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in 2021.

Royal Caribbean Gr's Current Market Status With a volume of 751,028, the price of RCL is down -0.72% at $168.52. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 37 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Royal Caribbean Gr

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $213.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $213.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.