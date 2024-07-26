A Closer Look at Royal Caribbean Gr's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Royal Caribbean Gr (NYSE:RCL).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with RCL, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Royal Caribbean Gr.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 9% bullish and 72%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 10 are puts, for a total amount of $574,619, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $40,800.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $170.0 for Royal Caribbean Gr over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Royal Caribbean Gr's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Royal Caribbean Gr's whale trades within a strike price range from $145.0 to $170.0 in the last 30 days.

Royal Caribbean Gr Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.8 $9.1 $9.75 $145.00 $118.9K 433 325 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $11.75 $11.6 $11.68 $165.00 $80.4K 748 33 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $9.6 $9.3 $9.55 $145.00 $74.6K 433 78 RCL PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $11.75 $11.6 $11.68 $165.00 $71.3K 748 146 RCL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $11.65 $11.55 $11.6 $165.00 $49.9K 748 252

About Royal Caribbean Gr

Royal Caribbean is the world's second-largest cruise company, operating 65 ships across five global and partner brands in the cruise vacation industry, with eight more ships on order. Brands the company operates include Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, and Silversea. The company also has a 50% investment in a joint venture that operates TUI Cruises and Hapag-Lloyd Cruises. The selection of brands in the portfolio allows Royal to compete on the basis of innovation, quality of ships and service, variety of itineraries, choice of destinations, and price. The company completed the divestiture of its Azamara brand in the first quarter of 2021.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Royal Caribbean Gr, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Royal Caribbean Gr With a trading volume of 1,927,025, the price of RCL is up by 1.64%, reaching $154.52. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now. Expert Opinions on Royal Caribbean Gr

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $191.4.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Stifel continues to hold a Buy rating for Royal Caribbean Gr, targeting a price of $200. An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $195. An analyst from Mizuho has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on Royal Caribbean Gr, which currently sits at a price target of $195. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $195. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on Royal Caribbean Gr with a target price of $172.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Royal Caribbean Gr options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

