A Closer Look at Rocket Lab USA's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Rocket Lab USA (NASDAQ:RKLB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RKLB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for Rocket Lab USA. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 62% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $290,800, and 4 are calls, amounting to $173,575.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $12.0 to $27.0 for Rocket Lab USA during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Rocket Lab USA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Rocket Lab USA's whale trades within a strike price range from $12.0 to $27.0 in the last 30 days.

Rocket Lab USA Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $4.15 $4.05 $4.15 $20.00 $133.2K 341 5 RKLB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $3.75 $3.7 $3.75 $20.00 $97.1K 1.0K 274 RKLB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $10.35 $9.45 $9.45 $20.00 $70.8K 3.6K 75 RKLB CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.2 $10.0 $10.2 $12.00 $40.8K 5.2K 40 RKLB CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $6.9 $6.65 $6.78 $20.00 $33.9K 4.7K 3

About Rocket Lab USA

Rocket Lab USA Inc is engaged in space, building rockets, and spacecraft. It provides end-to-end mission services that provide frequent and reliable access to space for civil, defense, and commercial markets. It designs and manufactures the Electron and Neutron launch vehicles and Photon satellite platform. Rocket Lab's Electron launch vehicle has delivered multiple satellites to orbit for private and public sector organizations, enabling operations in national security, scientific research, space debris mitigation, Earth observation, climate monitoring, and communications. The business operates in two segments Launch Services and Space Systems. Geographically it serves Japan, Germany, rest of the world and earns key revenue from the United States.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Rocket Lab USA, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Rocket Lab USA Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,613,267, the price of RKLB is down -2.01% at $19.99. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 60 days. Expert Opinions on Rocket Lab USA

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $27.33.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Rocket Lab USA, which currently sits at a price target of $33. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wells Fargo continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $21. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Rocket Lab USA, targeting a price of $28.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

