A Closer Look at Robinhood Markets's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in HOOD usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 46 extraordinary options activities for Robinhood Markets. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 43% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $526,104, and 39 are calls, amounting to $2,542,086.

What's The Price Target?

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $20.0 to $75.0 for Robinhood Markets during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Robinhood Markets's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Robinhood Markets's whale trades within a strike price range from $20.0 to $75.0 in the last 30 days.

Robinhood Markets 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume HOOD CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.65 $11.68 $50.00 $485.8K 20.4K 7.1K HOOD PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $2.13 $1.96 $1.97 $45.00 $197.0K 3.5K 1.2K HOOD CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $7.15 $7.05 $7.15 $55.00 $143.0K 4.2K 23 HOOD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 03/28/25 $8.05 $7.85 $8.03 $40.00 $130.2K 4.0K 542 HOOD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $7.15 $7.05 $7.12 $48.00 $128.1K 2.5K 323

About Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Inc is creating a modern financial services platform. It designs its own products and services and delivers them through a single, app-based cloud platform supported by proprietary technology. Its vertically integrated platform has enabled the introduction of new products and services such as cryptocurrency trading, dividend reinvestment, fraud detection, derivatives, fractional shares, recurring investments, and others.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Robinhood Markets, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Robinhood Markets Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 29,437,329, with HOOD's price up by 9.47%, positioned at $48.56. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Robinhood Markets

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $61.0.

