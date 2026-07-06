A Closer Look at Rivian and Lucid's Q2 Delivery Results

Lucid Group, Inc. LCID and Rivian Automotive, Inc. RIVN, two U.S.-based EV companies, have released their production and delivery results for the second quarter of 2026.



Lucid manufactured 4,774 vehicles during the second quarter, up from 3,863 produced in the same period last year and delivered 3,953 vehicles, up from 3,309 in the same period last year.



Lucid also unveiled organizational and leadership changes under CEO Silvio Napoli aimed at streamlining operations, strengthening accountability and improving execution. As part of the restructuring, the number of executives reporting directly to the CEO has been reduced by half.



Rivian produced 12,613 vehicles at its Normal, IL, manufacturing facility in the second quarter, up from 5,979 vehicles in the same period last year. It delivered 12,194 vehicles, up from 10,661 vehicles in the same period last year. Its deliveries exceeded its quarterly guidance of 9,000 to 11,000 vehicles, driven by strong sequential growth in EDV and R1 deliveries, along with the launch of R2 deliveries.



Reflecting its progress and expectations for the second half of the year, Rivian raised its full-year 2026 delivery forecast to 65,000-70,000 vehicles from its previous outlook of 62,000-67,000 vehicles. LCID currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), while RIVN has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.



Electric vehicle maker Tesla, Inc. TSLA also reported its second-quarter production and delivery figures. Tesla produced 451,758 vehicles during the quarter compared with 410,244 in the year-ago period and delivered 480,126 vehicles, up from 384,122 a year earlier. Tesla also deployed 13.5 GWh of energy storage products during the quarter.

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Lucid Group, Inc. (LCID) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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