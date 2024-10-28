A Closer Look at Riot Platforms's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Riot Platforms (NASDAQ:RIOT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in RIOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 13 extraordinary options activities for Riot Platforms. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 61% leaning bullish and 38% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $204,385, and 10 are calls, amounting to $550,016.

Predicted Price Range

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $4.0 and $25.0 for Riot Platforms, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Riot Platforms's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Riot Platforms's whale trades within a strike price range from $4.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Riot Platforms Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RIOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $0.48 $0.44 $0.47 $10.50 $98.7K 6.2K 8.8K RIOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.55 $1.51 $1.51 $9.00 $90.6K 1.1K 20 RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.82 $1.8 $1.8 $10.00 $72.0K 11.2K 1.8K RIOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.5 $6.45 $6.45 $4.00 $64.5K 426 100 RIOT PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.07 $1.06 $1.07 $9.00 $64.0K 2.5K 777

About Riot Platforms

Riot Platforms Inc is a vertically integrated Bitcoin mining company focused on building, supporting, and operating blockchain technologies. The company's segments include Bitcoin Mining; Data Center Hosting and Engineering. It generates maximum revenue from the Bitcoin Mining segment which generates revenue from the Bitcoin the company earns through its mining activities.

In light of the recent options history for Riot Platforms, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Riot Platforms Trading volume stands at 19,122,187, with RIOT's price up by 9.25%, positioned at $10.53. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days. Expert Opinions on Riot Platforms

Over the past month, 1 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $22.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $22.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Riot Platforms options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.