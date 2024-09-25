A Closer Look at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals. Our analysis of options history for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) revealed 12 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 16% of traders were bullish, while 58% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 10 were puts, with a value of $445,523, and 2 were calls, valued at $67,950.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $750.0 and $1170.0 for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals's whale activity within a strike price range from $750.0 to $1170.0 in the last 30 days.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $30.7 $26.7 $30.7 $1040.00 $122.8K 4 41 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $46.5 $41.0 $44.6 $1000.00 $44.6K 5 15 REGN PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $144.0 $137.5 $139.66 $1170.00 $41.8K 5 3 REGN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $97.0 $96.9 $97.0 $1120.00 $38.8K 89 25 REGN PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/27/24 $100.7 $94.6 $96.6 $1120.00 $38.6K 89 29

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals discovers, develops, and commercializes products that fight eye disease, cardiovascular disease, cancer, and inflammation. The company has several marketed products, including Eylea, approved for wet age-related macular degeneration and other eye diseases; Praluent for LDL cholesterol lowering; Dupixent in immunology; Libtayo in oncology; and Kevzara in rheumatoid arthritis. Regeneron is also developing monoclonal and bispecific antibodies with Sanofi, other collaborators, and independently, and has earlier-stage partnerships that bring new technology to the pipeline, including RNAi (Alnylam) and CRISPR-based gene editing (Intellia).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Currently trading with a volume of 389,940, the REGN's price is down by -1.07%, now at $1034.78. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 36 days. Expert Opinions on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1184.8.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Expert Opinions on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $1184.8.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

