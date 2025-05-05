A Closer Look at Reddit's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Reddit.

Looking at options history for Reddit (NYSE:RDDT) we detected 48 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 39% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $823,360 and 32, calls, for a total amount of $2,922,770.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $89.0 and $155.0 for Reddit, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Reddit stands at 616.81, with a total volume reaching 11,495.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Reddit, situated within the strike price corridor from $89.0 to $155.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Reddit Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RDDT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.45 $7.05 $7.06 $130.00 $1.4M 2.1K 2.2K RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/06/25 $11.5 $11.2 $11.5 $117.00 $228.8K 749 466 RDDT PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 07/18/25 $21.95 $21.75 $21.95 $130.00 $129.5K 678 100 RDDT CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $12.3 $11.95 $12.3 $115.00 $121.7K 16 109 RDDT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $39.3 $38.3 $39.3 $155.00 $117.9K 50 30

About Reddit

Reddit is a social media platform where users can engage in conversations, explore, and create communities centered around their interests. Founded in 2005 by Steve Huffman and Alexis Ohanian, Reddit has evolved into a vast network of user-generated content organized into specialized forums known as "subreddits." The platform's unique community-driven model relies on volunteer moderators to manage content and maintain subreddit guidelines. Reddit generates revenue through advertising, Premium Memberships, and data licensing agreements.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Reddit, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Reddit Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 8,450,368, the price of RDDT is up 4.1% at $118.5.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 92 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Reddit

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $139.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Roth MKM continues to hold a Neutral rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $130. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $140. * An analyst from Needham has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Reddit, which currently sits at a price target of $145. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on Reddit with a target price of $140. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Reddit, targeting a price of $140.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for RDDT

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Seaport Global Upgrades Neutral Buy May 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Overweight Overweight

