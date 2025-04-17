A Closer Look at Qualcomm's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Qualcomm. Our analysis of options history for Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM) revealed 52 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 59% of traders were bullish, while 28% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 17 were puts, with a value of $2,377,484, and 35 were calls, valued at $3,055,321.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $105.0 to $165.0 for Qualcomm over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Qualcomm's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Qualcomm's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $105.0 to $165.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Qualcomm 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.55 $17.5 $17.55 $150.00 $865.2K 2.5K 499 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $19.9 $19.8 $19.85 $140.00 $198.5K 451 100 QCOM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $20.2 $19.75 $19.8 $140.00 $192.0K 451 197 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $36.8 $36.6 $36.8 $110.00 $187.6K 16 502 QCOM PUT TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $8.45 $8.35 $8.45 $140.00 $185.0K 2.0K 376

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Qualcomm, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is Qualcomm Standing Right Now?

Trading volume stands at 4,639,104, with QCOM's price up by 0.83%, positioned at $136.86.

RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Earnings announcement expected in 13 days.

What The Experts Say On Qualcomm

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $152.5.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Qualcomm, which currently sits at a price target of $160. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Qualcomm, maintaining a target price of $145.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for QCOM

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 TD Cowen Maintains Buy Buy Feb 2025 Benchmark Reiterates Buy Buy

