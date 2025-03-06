A Closer Look at Qualcomm's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in QCOM usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 34 extraordinary options activities for Qualcomm. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 44% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 20 are puts, totaling $1,156,768, and 14 are calls, amounting to $2,071,366.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $130.0 to $210.0 for Qualcomm over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Qualcomm's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Qualcomm's whale activity within a strike price range from $130.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

Qualcomm Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $14.85 $13.55 $13.75 $210.00 $750.7K 4.2K 546 QCOM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $18.5 $17.35 $17.8 $195.00 $315.0K 2.5K 354 QCOM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $17.5 $15.65 $16.95 $195.00 $300.0K 2.5K 0 QCOM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.5 $25.2 $25.43 $170.00 $264.3K 3.0K 17 QCOM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 04/17/25 $27.85 $26.9 $27.2 $130.00 $168.6K 101 62

About Qualcomm

Qualcomm develops and licenses wireless technology and designs chips for smartphones. The company's key patents revolve around CDMA and OFDMA technologies, which are standards in wireless communications that are the backbone of all 3G, 4G, and 5G networks. Qualcomm's IP is licensed by virtually all wireless device makers. The firm is also the world's largest wireless chip vendor, supplying nearly every premier handset maker with leading-edge processors. Qualcomm also sells RF-front end modules into smartphones, as well as chips into automotive and Internet of Things markets.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Qualcomm, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Qualcomm Currently trading with a volume of 4,600,623, the QCOM's price is down by -1.54%, now at $156.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 55 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Qualcomm

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $203.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Qualcomm, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

