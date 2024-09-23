A Closer Look at Procter & Gamble's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Procter & Gamble.

Looking at options history for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $166,750 and 6, calls, for a total amount of $496,473.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $145.0 to $185.0 for Procter & Gamble over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Procter & Gamble's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Procter & Gamble's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $145.0 to $185.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Procter & Gamble Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $6.65 $6.55 $6.63 $175.00 $173.0K 6.2K 292 PG PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $2.59 $2.5 $2.5 $165.00 $125.0K 3.3K 508 PG CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $2.68 $2.5 $2.5 $172.50 $118.7K 1.1K 666 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $17.2 $17.0 $17.0 $170.00 $83.3K 672 49 PG CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.78 $1.71 $1.71 $185.00 $69.2K 1.6K 635

About Procter & Gamble

Since its founding in 1837, Procter & Gamble has become one of the world's largest consumer product manufacturers, generating more than $80 billion in annual sales. It operates with a lineup of leading brands, including more than 20 that generate north of $1 billion each in annual global sales, such as Tide laundry detergent, Charmin toilet paper, Pantene shampoo, and Pampers diapers. Sales outside its home turf represent more than half of the firm's consolidated total.

Procter & Gamble's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 7,377,210, the PG's price is down by -0.26%, now at $173.77. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 25 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Procter & Gamble

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $188.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a positive move, an analyst from DZ Bank has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $190. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Procter & Gamble, maintaining a target price of $186.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

