A Closer Look at Philip Morris Intl's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Philip Morris Intl (NYSE:PM).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PM, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 11 options trades for Philip Morris Intl.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 27% bullish and 45%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $89,100, and 10, calls, for a total amount of $459,325.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $90.0 to $125.0 for Philip Morris Intl over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Philip Morris Intl's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Philip Morris Intl's whale activity within a strike price range from $90.0 to $125.0 in the last 30 days.

Philip Morris Intl 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.5 $12.3 $12.37 $110.00 $92.7K 6.4K 81 PM PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.8 $1.7 $1.8 $115.00 $89.1K 48 508 PM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/27/24 $11.0 $10.9 $10.95 $110.00 $85.4K 88 87 PM CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/11/24 $6.3 $6.1 $6.18 $115.00 $46.3K 75 75 PM CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.1 $120.00 $41.0K 152 106

About Philip Morris Intl

Created from the international operations of Altria in 2008, Philip Morris International sells cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heatsticks, vapes, and oral nicotine offerings primarily outside of the US. With the 2022 acquisition of Swedish Match, a leading manufacturer of traditional oral tobacco products and nicotine pouches primarily in the US and Scandinavia, PMI has not only diversified away from smokeable products but also gained a toehold into the US to sell its iQOS heatsticks.

Present Market Standing of Philip Morris Intl With a trading volume of 1,936,636, the price of PM is up by 0.16%, reaching $120.98. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 29 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for Philip Morris Intl

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $131.75.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for Philip Morris Intl, targeting a price of $145. * An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $138. * An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Philip Morris Intl, which currently sits at a price target of $139. * An analyst from UBS persists with their Sell rating on Philip Morris Intl, maintaining a target price of $105.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Philip Morris Intl options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

