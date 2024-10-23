A Closer Look at Pfizer's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Pfizer.

Looking at options history for Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 55% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 22% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $215,253 and 4, calls, for a total amount of $110,938.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $23.0 to $32.0 for Pfizer over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pfizer's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pfizer's whale activity within a strike price range from $23.0 to $32.0 in the last 30 days.

Pfizer Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $0.85 $0.83 $0.83 $28.00 $76.2K 23.4K 1.1K PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/25/24 $0.35 $0.28 $0.28 $29.00 $35.4K 6.8K 550 PFE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $3.5 $3.4 $3.45 $32.00 $34.5K 339 320 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $32.00 $34.5K 339 220 PFE PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/08/24 $3.5 $3.45 $3.45 $32.00 $34.5K 339 120

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding covid-19-related product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Pfizer, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Pfizer Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 13,273,870, with PFE's price down by -0.12%, positioned at $28.8. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 6 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Pfizer

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $40.666666666666664.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $32. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $45. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

