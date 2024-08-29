A Closer Look at Pfizer's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Pfizer (NYSE:PFE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PFE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Pfizer.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 66% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $168,000, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $397,002.

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $25.0 to $35.0 for Pfizer during the past quarter.

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Pfizer stands at 11171.83, with a total volume reaching 9,576.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Pfizer, situated within the strike price corridor from $25.0 to $35.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PFE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.4 $3.3 $3.36 $32.00 $168.0K 1.5K 500 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.12 $0.11 $0.12 $29.50 $104.3K 1.4K 4.3K PFE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.95 $2.64 $2.85 $28.00 $86.6K 12.6K 304 PFE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/06/24 $0.11 $0.1 $0.11 $29.50 $47.3K 1.4K 2.4K PFE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.4 $4.35 $4.35 $25.00 $43.4K 37.2K 111

About Pfizer

Pfizer is one of the world's largest pharmaceutical firms, with annual sales close to $50 billion (excluding COVID-19 product sales). While it historically sold many types of healthcare products and chemicals, now prescription drugs and vaccines account for the majority of sales. Top sellers include pneumococcal vaccine Prevnar 13, cancer drug Ibrance, and cardiovascular treatment Eliquis. Pfizer sells these products globally, with international sales representing close to 50% of total sales. Within international sales, emerging markets are a major contributor.

In light of the recent options history for Pfizer, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Pfizer With a volume of 4,235,943, the price of PFE is up 0.13% at $28.79. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 61 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Pfizer

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $34.4.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $45. An analyst from UBS persists with their Neutral rating on Pfizer, maintaining a target price of $31. Showing optimism, an analyst from Daiwa Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $34. An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Equal-Weight rating on Pfizer, which currently sits at a price target of $30. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Pfizer, targeting a price of $32.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Pfizer, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

