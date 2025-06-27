A Closer Look at PepsiCo's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PepsiCo.

Looking at options history for PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) we detected 30 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 26% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $252,870 and 25, calls, for a total amount of $1,195,576.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $110.0 to $270.0 for PepsiCo during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for PepsiCo's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across PepsiCo's significant trades, within a strike price range of $110.0 to $270.0, over the past month.

PepsiCo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/15/27 $7.4 $7.3 $7.3 $150.00 $102.2K 1.6K 482 PEP CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $2.12 $1.99 $1.99 $145.00 $93.9K 2.5K 0 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $9.2 $9.0 $9.17 $130.00 $91.9K 2.4K 107 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $3.85 $3.8 $3.84 $145.00 $76.9K 2.7K 334 PEP CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/15/27 $7.3 $7.2 $7.2 $150.00 $72.0K 1.6K 100

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US, but uses bottlers overseas for beverages. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding PepsiCo, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is PepsiCo Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 5,258,407, the price of PEP is up 1.81% at $130.54.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 20 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About PepsiCo

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $148.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for PEP

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Sector Perform Sector Perform Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight Apr 2025 Wells Fargo Maintains Equal-Weight Equal-Weight

