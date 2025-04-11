A Closer Look at PepsiCo's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PEP, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for PepsiCo.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 50%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $831,170, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $93,747.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $135.0 to $160.0 for PepsiCo over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of PepsiCo stands at 2236.0, with a total volume reaching 923.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in PepsiCo, situated within the strike price corridor from $135.0 to $160.0, throughout the last 30 days.

PepsiCo 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PEP PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $15.5 $15.1 $15.22 $160.00 $502.2K 1.9K 331 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $6.45 $6.3 $6.45 $140.00 $116.1K 1.6K 18 PEP PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $2.99 $2.74 $2.92 $135.00 $96.3K 5.5K 88 PEP CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $7.4 $7.35 $7.4 $145.00 $58.4K 953 259 PEP PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $8.5 $8.4 $8.5 $135.00 $53.5K 920 64

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo is a global leader in snacks and beverages, owning well-known household brands including Pepsi, Mountain Dew, Gatorade, Lay's, Cheetos, and Doritos, among others. The company dominates the global savory snacks market and also ranks as the second-largest beverage provider in the world (behind Coca-Cola) with diversified exposure to carbonated soft drinks, or CSD, as well as water, sports, and energy drink offerings. Convenience foods account for approximately 55% of its total revenue, with beverages making up the rest. Pepsi owns the bulk of its manufacturing and distribution capacity in the US and overseas. International markets made up 40% of both total sales and operating profits in 2024.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with PepsiCo, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

PepsiCo's Current Market Status

Currently trading with a volume of 5,302,723, the PEP's price is up by 0.46%, now at $144.8.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 13 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for PepsiCo

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $156.0.

In a cautious move, an analyst from Barclays downgraded its rating to Equal-Weight, setting a price target of $156.

Latest Ratings for PEP

Date Firm Action From To Mar 2025 Barclays Downgrades Overweight Equal-Weight Mar 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight

