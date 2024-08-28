A Closer Look at PayPal Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on PayPal Holdings.

Looking at options history for PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL) we detected 18 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 44% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $250,895 and 14, calls, for a total amount of $1,274,034.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $40.0 to $95.0 for PayPal Holdings over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in PayPal Holdings's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to PayPal Holdings's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $40.0 to $95.0 over the preceding 30 days.

PayPal Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $17.65 $17.6 $17.6 $55.00 $348.4K 4.8K 225 PYPL CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $34.35 $33.8 $34.35 $40.00 $171.7K 275 50 PYPL CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $7.55 $7.45 $7.5 $70.00 $161.8K 12.8K 302 PYPL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.1 $5.05 $5.05 $72.50 $108.0K 784 214 PYPL CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $3.8 $3.75 $3.75 $70.00 $94.1K 6.7K 319

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings With a trading volume of 2,812,702, the price of PYPL is down by -1.73%, reaching $70.36. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 63 days from now. Expert Opinions on PayPal Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $79.8.

An analyst from Macquarie persists with their Outperform rating on PayPal Holdings, maintaining a target price of $90. Showing optimism, an analyst from Daiwa Capital upgrades its rating to Outperform with a revised price target of $72. An analyst from Susquehanna has decided to maintain their Positive rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $83. An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Hold rating on PayPal Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $70. An analyst from RBC Capital downgraded its action to Outperform with a price target of $84.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

