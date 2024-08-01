A Closer Look at PayPal Holdings's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in PYPL usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 19 extraordinary options activities for PayPal Holdings. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 47% leaning bullish and 47% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $641,199, and 13 are calls, amounting to $535,441.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $57.0 to $70.0 for PayPal Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for PayPal Holdings options trades today is 4877.33 with a total volume of 21,651.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for PayPal Holdings's big money trades within a strike price range of $57.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

PayPal Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PYPL PUT TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.82 $1.77 $1.81 $62.50 $371.0K 1.4K 119 PYPL CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $13.4 $12.95 $13.4 $67.50 $97.8K 6.1K 145 PYPL PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/16/24 $1.76 $1.75 $1.76 $67.50 $79.6K 845 601 PYPL PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/18/26 $13.75 $12.85 $12.85 $70.00 $77.1K 1.5K 0 PYPL CALL TRADE BEARISH 08/16/24 $6.65 $6.5 $6.5 $60.00 $65.0K 15.6K 326

About PayPal Holdings

PayPal was spun off from eBay in 2015 and provides electronic payment solutions to merchants and consumers, with a focus on online transactions. The company had 426 million active accounts at the end of 2023. The company also owns Venmo, a person-to-person payment platform.

In light of the recent options history for PayPal Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of PayPal Holdings With a trading volume of 7,410,460, the price of PYPL is up by 0.79%, reaching $66.3. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 90 days from now.

