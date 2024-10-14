A Closer Look at Pan American Silver's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PAAS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 options trades for Pan American Silver.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 0% bullish and 100%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $25,417, and 8, calls, for a total amount of $255,059.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $18.0 to $25.0 for Pan American Silver over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Pan American Silver's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Pan American Silver's whale trades within a strike price range from $18.0 to $25.0 in the last 30 days.

Pan American Silver Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.15 $2.1 $2.1 $20.00 $42.0K 4.7K 350 PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $4.2 $4.1 $4.1 $18.00 $40.9K 1.0K 100 PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $2.15 $2.1 $2.1 $20.00 $31.5K 4.7K 150 PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.35 $1.25 $1.26 $24.00 $31.3K 3.6K 1.3K PAAS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $1.35 $1.25 $1.25 $24.00 $31.2K 3.6K 1.5K

About Pan American Silver

Pan American Silver Corp is a mining company principally engaged in the operation and development of, and exploration for, silver and gold-producing properties and assets. The company's principal products are silver and gold, although it also produces and sells zinc, lead, and copper. Its operating mines comprise La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, and San Vicente mines.

In light of the recent options history for Pan American Silver, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Pan American Silver Currently trading with a volume of 501,207, the PAAS's price is down by -2.02%, now at $21.81. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 22 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Pan American Silver

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $23.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

