A Closer Look at Palo Alto Networks's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether this is an institution or just a wealthy individual, we don't know. But when something this big happens with PANW, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 10 options trades for Palo Alto Networks.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 50% bullish and 30%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, 9 are puts, for a total amount of $279,761, and there was 1 call, for a total amount of $25,200.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $180.0 to $195.0 for Palo Alto Networks over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Palo Alto Networks's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Palo Alto Networks's whale trades within a strike price range from $180.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

Palo Alto Networks Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $22.95 $21.15 $21.27 $180.00 $31.8K 637 15 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.35 $20.85 $21.24 $180.00 $31.7K 637 75 PANW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $21.3 $20.95 $21.1 $180.00 $31.6K 637 90 PANW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $21.15 $20.9 $21.19 $180.00 $31.6K 637 60 PANW PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $21.5 $20.8 $20.87 $180.00 $31.6K 637 15

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks is a platform-based cybersecurity vendor with product offerings covering network security, cloud security, and security operations. The California-based firm has more than 80,000 enterprise customers across the world, including more than three fourths of the Global 2000.

In light of the recent options history for Palo Alto Networks, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Palo Alto Networks Trading volume stands at 672,405, with PANW's price down by -1.08%, positioned at $183.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 62 days. What The Experts Say On Palo Alto Networks

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $225.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $220. * An analyst from Susquehanna persists with their Positive rating on Palo Alto Networks, maintaining a target price of $230.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Palo Alto Networks, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.