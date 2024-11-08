A Closer Look at Palantir Technologies's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Palantir Technologies.

Looking at options history for Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) we detected 11 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 63% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 18% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $163,622 and 9, calls, for a total amount of $571,043.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $10.0 and $60.0 for Palantir Technologies, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Palantir Technologies's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Palantir Technologies's significant trades, within a strike price range of $10.0 to $60.0, over the past month.

Palantir Technologies Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/15/24 $16.6 $13.45 $14.77 $41.00 $147.7K 7.2K 101 PLTR PUT SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $1.14 $1.12 $1.12 $55.00 $112.1K 10.7K 1.2K PLTR CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/17/25 $3.15 $3.05 $3.1 $60.00 $60.1K 16.2K 113 PLTR CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/06/24 $10.9 $10.9 $10.9 $45.00 $58.4K 504 28 PLTR CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.05 $14.55 $14.55 $42.00 $58.2K 7.7K 46

About Palantir Technologies

Palantir is an analytical software company that focuses on leveraging data to create efficiencies in its clients' organizations. The firm serves commercial and government clients via its Foundry and Gotham platforms, respectively. The Denver-based company was founded in 2003 and went public in 2020.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Palantir Technologies, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Current Position of Palantir Technologies Trading volume stands at 42,321,749, with PLTR's price down by -2.72%, positioned at $54.02. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 87 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Palantir Technologies with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

