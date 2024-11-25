A Closer Look at ONEOK's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ONEOK. Our analysis of options history for ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 30% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $1,175,640, and 4 were calls, valued at $198,649.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $105.0 to $125.0 for ONEOK during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of ONEOK stands at 201.0, with a total volume reaching 1,759.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in ONEOK, situated within the strike price corridor from $105.0 to $125.0, throughout the last 30 days.

ONEOK Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $10.0 $9.6 $9.7 $120.00 $970.0K 59 1.0K OKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $16.4 $15.6 $15.8 $105.00 $64.7K 277 42 OKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $3.8 $3.7 $3.8 $110.00 $57.0K 383 210 OKE CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.0 $7.7 $7.9 $110.00 $54.5K 664 105 OKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $15.2 $14.8 $15.2 $120.00 $47.1K 0 50

About ONEOK

Oneok provides natural gas gathering, processing, storage, and transportation as well as natural gas liquids transportation and fractionation. It owns extensive assets in the midcontinent, Permian, and Rocky Mountain regions.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding ONEOK, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Where Is ONEOK Standing Right Now? With a volume of 4,754,730, the price of OKE is down -5.9% at $110.14. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 91 days. What The Experts Say On ONEOK

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $108.0.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest ONEOK options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

