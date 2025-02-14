A Closer Look at Oklo's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oklo (NYSE:OKLO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 24 extraordinary options activities for Oklo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 25% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 6 are puts, totaling $218,484, and 18 are calls, amounting to $1,102,067.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $25.0 and $70.0 for Oklo, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Oklo options trades today is 1060.94 with a total volume of 5,422.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Oklo's big money trades within a strike price range of $25.0 to $70.0 over the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $25.7 $23.9 $23.9 $47.00 $239.0K 547 100 OKLO CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $29.05 $28.65 $28.65 $55.00 $143.0K 92 51 OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 11/21/25 $26.55 $25.1 $25.7 $40.00 $128.5K 241 50 OKLO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $25.6 $23.65 $24.5 $50.00 $122.5K 1.0K 50 OKLO PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.77 $2.76 $2.76 $54.00 $64.3K 217 396

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

In light of the recent options history for Oklo, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Oklo With a volume of 8,006,067, the price of OKLO is up 0.82% at $55.48. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 11 days. Expert Opinions on Oklo

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $49.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Wedbush continues to hold a Outperform rating for Oklo, targeting a price of $45. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Craig-Hallum lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $44. * An analyst from B. Riley Securities persists with their Buy rating on Oklo, maintaining a target price of $58.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

