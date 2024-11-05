A Closer Look at Oklo's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Oklo (NYSE:OKLO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in OKLO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Oklo. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 27% leaning bullish and 63% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $124,110, and 8 are calls, amounting to $613,430.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $15.0 to $40.0 for Oklo over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Oklo's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Oklo's whale activity within a strike price range from $15.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Oklo Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $6.0 $5.5 $5.5 $40.00 $275.0K 1.8K 550 OKLO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $8.1 $7.7 $7.7 $15.00 $77.0K 4.4K 100 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $7.4 $7.1 $7.1 $21.00 $71.1K 781 100 OKLO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.45 $1.4 $1.45 $16.00 $53.7K 863 401 OKLO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $9.7 $9.2 $9.2 $20.00 $46.1K 3.8K 51

About Oklo

Oklo Inc is developing advanced fission power plants to provide clean, reliable, and affordable energy at scale. It is pursuing two complementary tracks to address this demand: providing reliable, commercial-scale energy to customers; and selling used nuclear fuel recycling services to the U.S. market. The Company plans to commercialize its liquid metal fast reactor technology with the Aurora powerhouse product line. The first commercial Aurora powerhouse is designed to produce up to 15 megawatts of electricity (MWe) on both recycled nuclear fuel and fresh fuel.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Oklo, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Oklo's Current Market Status With a volume of 5,583,256, the price of OKLO is down -1.14% at $20.81. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 9 days.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

