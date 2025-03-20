A Closer Look at NVIDIA's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVDA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 62 uncommon options trades for NVIDIA.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 46% bullish and 43%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 22 are puts, for a total amount of $1,555,327, and 40 are calls, for a total amount of $2,727,420.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $80.0 to $170.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in NVIDIA's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to NVIDIA's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $80.0 to $170.0 over the preceding 30 days.

NVIDIA Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $1.86 $1.84 $1.84 $119.00 $350.9K 13.0K 8.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $1.55 $1.53 $1.54 $119.00 $310.2K 13.0K 17.2K NVDA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.38 $2.37 $2.37 $120.00 $275.5K 112.5K 5.8K NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $54.95 $54.6 $54.81 $80.00 $235.6K 13.1K 12 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 04/11/25 $8.5 $8.4 $8.5 $114.00 $233.7K 822 22

About NVIDIA

Nvidia Corp is an upfront developer of graphics processing unit and a full-stack computing infrastructure company with data-center-scale offerings that are reshaping industry. Traditionally, GPU were used to enhanvce experience,now Nvidia offers AI GPUs, and also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. The company is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads. such as AI, model training and inference, data analytics, scientific computing, and 3D graphics, with vertical-specific optimizations to address industries ranging from healthcare and telecom to automotive and manufacturing.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is NVIDIA Standing Right Now? Currently trading with a volume of 31,643,253, the NVDA's price is up by 1.17%, now at $118.9. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Anticipated earnings release is in 62 days. Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $189.0.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NVIDIA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

