A Closer Look at NVIDIA's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 104 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 50% of traders were bullish, while 43% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 27 were puts, with a value of $1,241,934, and 77 were calls, valued at $6,210,847.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $86.0 to $190.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $86.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $4.0 $3.95 $3.95 $118.00 $199.0K 10.7K 8.9K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/07/25 $2.86 $2.85 $2.86 $120.00 $132.8K 45.3K 13.2K NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 02/21/25 $2.13 $2.12 $2.13 $130.00 $127.8K 155.1K 2.5K NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/28/25 $6.7 $6.65 $6.65 $125.00 $117.3K 18.8K 518 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/07/25 $4.3 $4.25 $4.3 $117.00 $103.6K 11.1K 4.8K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

NVIDIA's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 11,403,952, the price of NVDA is up by 0.15%, reaching $116.84. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 22 days from now. Expert Opinions on NVIDIA

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $194.0.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $190. * An analyst from Rosenblatt has decided to maintain their Buy rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $220. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $175. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $200. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from HSBC continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $185.

