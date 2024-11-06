A Closer Look at NVIDIA's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 69 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 43% of traders were bullish, while 39% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $151,324, and 66 were calls, valued at $4,436,238.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $0.5 to $160.0 for NVIDIA during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale activity within a strike price range from $0.5 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/29/24 $5.5 $5.45 $5.46 $150.00 $272.8K 9.6K 804 NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.75 $4.7 $4.72 $160.00 $270.3K 74.7K 1.3K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $36.0 $35.85 $35.85 $140.00 $222.2K 9.1K 226 NVDA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $144.0 $143.65 $144.0 $0.50 $144.0K 32.4K 20 NVDA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $6.55 $6.45 $6.52 $140.00 $130.4K 94.2K 6.3K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

NVIDIA's Current Market Status With a volume of 17,304,988, the price of NVDA is up 2.52% at $143.43. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 14 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NVIDIA

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $163.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $150. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $150. * An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $190. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Overweight with a new price target of $175. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley downgraded its rating to Overweight, setting a price target of $150.

