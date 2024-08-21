A Closer Look at NVIDIA's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on NVIDIA. Our analysis of options history for NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) revealed 332 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 48% of traders were bullish, while 42% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 54 were puts, with a value of $3,095,976, and 278 were calls, valued at $20,183,739.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $65.0 to $179.0 for NVIDIA over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NVIDIA's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NVIDIA's whale trades within a strike price range from $65.0 to $179.0 in the last 30 days.

NVIDIA 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVDA PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $9.5 $9.4 $9.45 $128.00 $945.0K 5.0K 371 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/23/24 $19.2 $18.4 $18.82 $109.00 $727.1K 3.2K 317 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/30/24 $18.55 $18.4 $18.47 $111.00 $713.6K 6.5K 176 NVDA CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $7.4 $7.35 $7.37 $135.00 $295.0K 25.0K 3.4K NVDA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $11.95 $11.85 $11.85 $120.00 $276.1K 35.8K 3.0K

About NVIDIA

Nvidia is a leading developer of graphics processing units. Traditionally, GPUs were used to enhance the experience on computing platforms, most notably in gaming applications on PCs. GPU use cases have since emerged as important semiconductors used in artificial intelligence. Nvidia not only offers AI GPUs, but also a software platform, Cuda, used for AI model development and training. Nvidia is also expanding its data center networking solutions, helping to tie GPUs together to handle complex workloads.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NVIDIA, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of NVIDIA With a trading volume of 118,862,411, the price of NVDA is up by 0.67%, reaching $128.1. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 7 days from now. What The Experts Say On NVIDIA

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $127.0.

An analyst from Deutsche Bank has decided to maintain their Hold rating on NVIDIA, which currently sits at a price target of $100. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Goldman Sachs continues to hold a Buy rating for NVIDIA, targeting a price of $135. Showing optimism, an analyst from New Street Research upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $120. An analyst from HSBC persists with their Buy rating on NVIDIA, maintaining a target price of $145. An analyst from Goldman Sachs downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $135.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for NVIDIA with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.