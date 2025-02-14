A Closer Look at Novo Nordisk's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Novo Nordisk (NYSE:NVO).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NVO, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 24 uncommon options trades for Novo Nordisk.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 58% bullish and 33%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 16 are puts, for a total amount of $1,137,714, and 8 are calls, for a total amount of $752,452.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $145.0 for Novo Nordisk over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Novo Nordisk's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Novo Nordisk's whale trades within a strike price range from $50.0 to $145.0 in the last 30 days.

Novo Nordisk Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.3 $6.0 $6.3 $85.00 $362.9K 12 641 NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $67.4 $66.15 $66.15 $145.00 $330.7K 4 10 NVO PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 08/15/25 $4.3 $4.1 $4.2 $70.00 $210.0K 0 501 NVO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $6.35 $6.25 $6.3 $85.00 $195.3K 12 951 NVO PUT TRADE BULLISH 02/14/25 $13.05 $12.0 $12.15 $91.00 $66.8K 0 0

About Novo Nordisk

With roughly one third of the global branded diabetes treatment market, Novo Nordisk is the leading provider of diabetes-care products in the world. Based in Denmark, the company manufactures and markets a variety of human and modern insulins, injectable diabetes treatments such as GLP-1 therapy, oral antidiabetic agents, and obesity treatments. Novo also has a biopharmaceutical segment (constituting roughly 10% of revenue) that specializes in protein therapies for hemophilia and other disorders.

In light of the recent options history for Novo Nordisk, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Novo Nordisk's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 3,949,255, the price of NVO is down by -0.2%, reaching $78.67. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 82 days from now.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Novo Nordisk options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

