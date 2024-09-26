A Closer Look at NIO's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards NIO (NYSE:NIO), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NIO usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for NIO. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 55% leaning bullish and 33% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $546,900, and 15 are calls, amounting to $697,371.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $3.0 to $10.0 for NIO over the recent three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NIO options trades today is 28168.18 with a total volume of 60,676.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NIO's big money trades within a strike price range of $3.0 to $10.0 over the last 30 days.

NIO Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NIO PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.92 $0.87 $0.87 $4.00 $495.9K 63.5K 5.7K NIO CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $2.63 $2.42 $2.62 $4.00 $131.0K 2.7K 500 NIO CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.32 $0.3 $0.3 $5.50 $60.0K 18.6K 12.7K NIO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $1.22 $1.15 $1.22 $10.00 $59.7K 43.7K 2.2K NIO CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $0.61 $0.58 $0.59 $5.50 $59.4K 18.6K 3.0K

About NIO

Nio is a leading electric vehicle maker, targeting the premium segment. Founded in November 2014, Nio designs, develops, jointly manufactures, and sells premium smart electric vehicles. The company differentiates itself through continuous technological breakthroughs and innovations such as battery swapping and autonomous driving technologies. Nio launched its first model, its ES8 seven-seater electric SUV, in December 2017, and began deliveries in June 2018. Its current model portfolio includes midsize to large sedans and SUVs. It sold over 160,000 EVs in 2023, accounting for about 2% of the China passenger new energy vehicle market.

In light of the recent options history for NIO, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

NIO's Current Market Status With a volume of 110,915,146, the price of NIO is up 2.12% at $5.77. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 68 days. Expert Opinions on NIO

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $6.766666666666667.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on NIO, which currently sits at a price target of $5. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for NIO, targeting a price of $7. * An analyst from JP Morgan has elevated its stance to Overweight, setting a new price target at $8.

