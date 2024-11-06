A Closer Look at Nike's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Nike. Our analysis of options history for Nike (NYSE:NKE) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 25% of traders were bullish, while 60% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 12 were puts, with a value of $590,170, and 8 were calls, valued at $1,126,865.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $50.0 to $87.5 for Nike over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nike's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nike's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $87.5, over the past month.

Nike 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NKE CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 04/17/25 $4.25 $4.15 $4.2 $82.50 $630.0K 335 1.5K NKE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.7 $8.5 $8.5 $75.00 $170.0K 1.6K 204 NKE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/15/27 $3.8 $3.55 $3.75 $55.00 $168.7K 1.5K 450 NKE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $4.35 $4.2 $4.2 $77.50 $110.4K 750 388 NKE PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.55 $6.5 $6.5 $70.00 $65.0K 15.4K 210

About Nike

Nike is the largest athletic footwear and apparel brand in the world. Key categories include basketball, running, and football (soccer). Footwear generates about two thirds of its sales. Its brands include Nike, Jordan (premium athletic footwear and clothing), and Converse (casual footwear). Nike sells products worldwide through company-owned stores, franchised stores, and third-party retailers. The firm also operates e-commerce platforms in more than 40 countries. Nearly all its production is outsourced to contract manufacturers in more than 30 countries. Nike was founded in 1964 and is based in Beaverton, Oregon.

Nike's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 6,915,870, with NKE's price down by -3.24%, positioned at $75.45. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 43 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Nike

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $97.0.

* Showing optimism, an analyst from Truist Securities upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $97.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

