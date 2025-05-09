A Closer Look at NextEra Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on NextEra Energy.

Looking at options history for NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 25% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $342,276 and 2, calls, for a total amount of $306,680.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $62.5 to $92.5 for NextEra Energy over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale activity within a strike price range from $62.5 to $92.5 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $2.29 $0.0 $0.27 $92.50 $270.0K 208 10.0K NEE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $4.4 $4.05 $4.2 $65.00 $67.2K 688 176 NEE PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $3.1 $3.05 $3.05 $65.00 $65.2K 19.0K 215 NEE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $5.25 $4.85 $5.05 $67.50 $58.0K 799 145 NEE PUT TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $5.3 $4.8 $5.1 $67.50 $54.5K 799 220

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to over 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 36 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 37 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with NextEra Energy, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of NextEra Energy

With a volume of 6,803,619, the price of NEE is up 2.71% at $70.17.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 75 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $81.2.

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $77. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $65. * An analyst from Wells Fargo has decided to maintain their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $97. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $94. * An analyst from Barclays persists with their Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $73.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for NextEra Energy

