A Closer Look at NextEra Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NEE, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for NextEra Energy.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 33% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $115,148, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $366,977.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $67.5 to $95.0 for NextEra Energy over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for NextEra Energy options trades today is 2823.11 with a total volume of 4,649.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for NextEra Energy's big money trades within a strike price range of $67.5 to $95.0 over the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 06/20/25 $10.0 $9.95 $10.0 $80.00 $121.0K 12.5K 121 NEE PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/01/24 $0.87 $0.86 $0.87 $82.00 $86.9K 1.0K 15 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $6.7 $6.5 $6.51 $80.00 $65.6K 2.7K 136 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $0.99 $0.9 $0.9 $95.00 $49.4K 5.1K 2.1K NEE CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 09/19/25 $8.0 $7.9 $7.9 $87.50 $39.5K 927 94

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

Having examined the options trading patterns of NextEra Energy, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of NextEra Energy Trading volume stands at 6,731,612, with NEE's price up by 1.41%, positioned at $84.88. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 0 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $87.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from BMO Capital has decided to maintain their Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $91. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $80. * An analyst from Morgan Stanley persists with their Overweight rating on NextEra Energy, maintaining a target price of $90.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements.

