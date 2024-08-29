A Closer Look at NextEra Energy's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in NEE usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for NextEra Energy. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 30% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $152,636, and 7 are calls, amounting to $1,063,965.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $57.5 to $85.0 for NextEra Energy during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for NextEra Energy's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of NextEra Energy's whale trades within a strike price range from $57.5 to $85.0 in the last 30 days.

NextEra Energy Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NEE CALL TRADE BULLISH 06/20/25 $8.1 $7.9 $8.06 $80.00 $806.0K 12.6K 1.0K NEE PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.17 $2.16 $2.17 $72.50 $91.6K 6.3K 423 NEE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.69 $1.64 $1.66 $80.00 $66.1K 41.5K 960 NEE CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/19/25 $9.25 $9.05 $9.1 $80.00 $50.0K 176 55 NEE CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.05 $3.95 $4.05 $85.00 $48.6K 372 2

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy's regulated utility, Florida Power & Light, is the largest rate-regulated utility in Florida. The utility distributes power to nearly 6 million customer accounts in Florida and owns 34 gigawatts of generation. FP&L contributes roughly 70% of NextEra's consolidated operating earnings. NextEra Energy Resources, the renewable energy segment, generates and sells power throughout the United States and Canada with more than 34 GW of generation capacity, including natural gas, nuclear, wind, and solar.

In light of the recent options history for NextEra Energy, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of NextEra Energy With a trading volume of 5,047,302, the price of NEE is up by 0.78%, reaching $80.03. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 54 days from now. Professional Analyst Ratings for NextEra Energy

In the last month, 5 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $86.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $87. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Equal-Weight rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $76. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Overweight rating for NextEra Energy, targeting a price of $94. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from B of A Securities keeps a Neutral rating on NextEra Energy with a target price of $81. An analyst from Scotiabank has decided to maintain their Sector Outperform rating on NextEra Energy, which currently sits at a price target of $92.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest NextEra Energy options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

