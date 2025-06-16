A Closer Look at Nebius Group's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Nebius Group.

Looking at options history for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) we detected 54 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 35% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 38% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 7 are puts, for a total amount of $555,179 and 47, calls, for a total amount of $3,321,415.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $23.0 to $80.0 for Nebius Group over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Nebius Group's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Nebius Group's significant trades, within a strike price range of $23.0 to $80.0, over the past month.

Nebius Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.7 $15.3 $15.7 $50.00 $314.0K 764 212 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/20/26 $15.2 $15.1 $15.2 $50.00 $304.0K 764 418 NBIS PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $40.7 $40.1 $40.4 $80.00 $202.0K 100 50 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $4.8 $4.7 $4.8 $50.00 $201.6K 6.4K 523 NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $9.1 $8.9 $9.1 $48.00 $182.0K 1.6K 641

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

In light of the recent options history for Nebius Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Nebius Group

Trading volume stands at 10,110,030, with NBIS's price up by 1.59%, positioned at $47.88.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Nebius Group

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $57.4.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from BWS Financial has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Nebius Group, which currently sits at a price target of $80. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BWS Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $60. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Northland Capital Markets keeps a Outperform rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $47. * An analyst from DA Davidson persists with their Buy rating on Nebius Group, maintaining a target price of $55. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from DA Davidson keeps a Buy rating on Nebius Group with a target price of $45.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Nebius Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for NBIS

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 DA Davidson Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 BWS Financial Maintains Buy Buy May 2025 Northland Capital Markets Maintains Outperform Outperform

View More Analyst Ratings for NBIS

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.