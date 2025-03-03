A Closer Look at Nebius Group's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Nebius Group. Our analysis of options history for Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 0% of traders were bullish, while 100% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $159,500, and 3 were calls, valued at $114,100.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $28.0 to $60.0 for Nebius Group during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nebius Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nebius Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $28.0 to $60.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $0.65 $0.6 $0.6 $60.00 $60.0K 7.0K 9 NBIS CALL TRADE BEARISH 05/16/25 $3.5 $3.4 $3.4 $40.00 $28.9K 5.8K 208 NBIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.4 $5.3 $5.4 $28.00 $27.0K 76 565 NBIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $28.00 $26.5K 76 200 NBIS PUT TRADE BEARISH 08/15/25 $5.3 $5.2 $5.3 $28.00 $26.5K 76 150

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

In light of the recent options history for Nebius Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Nebius Group With a volume of 1,537,411, the price of NBIS is down -2.42% at $31.7. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 148 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Nebius Group

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $55.0.

* Reflecting concerns, an analyst from DA Davidson lowers its rating to Buy with a new price target of $50. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BWS Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $60.

