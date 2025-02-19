A Closer Look at Nebius Group's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Nebius Group (NASDAQ:NBIS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with NBIS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 83 uncommon options trades for Nebius Group.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 40% bullish and 38%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 11 are puts, for a total amount of $782,252, and 72 are calls, for a total amount of $4,548,710.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $10.0 to $70.0 for Nebius Group over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Nebius Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Nebius Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $10.0 to $70.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Nebius Group Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume NBIS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $6.0 $5.8 $5.9 $49.00 $277.8K 44 1.5K NBIS CALL SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $4.2 $4.0 $4.2 $45.00 $210.0K 5.1K 1.1K NBIS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $6.0 $5.9 $6.0 $50.00 $180.0K 1.6K 913 NBIS PUT SWEEP BULLISH 02/21/25 $5.9 $5.8 $5.8 $50.00 $145.6K 1.6K 1.4K NBIS CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 03/14/25 $7.3 $7.0 $7.15 $45.00 $143.0K 450 326

About Nebius Group

Nebius Group NV is a tech company. It is a European provider of infrastructure and services to AI builders globally. The group builds full-stack infrastructure to service the growth of the AI industry, including the scale of GPU clusters, cloud platforms, tools, and services for developers. It has R&D hubs across Europe, North America and Israel.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Nebius Group, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Present Market Standing of Nebius Group With a trading volume of 12,648,255, the price of NBIS is down by -2.2%, reaching $47.01. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 1 days from now. Expert Opinions on Nebius Group

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $51.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from BWS Financial continues to hold a Buy rating for Nebius Group, targeting a price of $51.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

