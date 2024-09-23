A Closer Look at Morgan Stanley's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MS, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for Morgan Stanley.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 12% bullish and 87%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $115,490, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $341,396.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $85.0 to $109.0 for Morgan Stanley over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Morgan Stanley's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Morgan Stanley's whale trades within a strike price range from $85.0 to $109.0 in the last 30 days.

Morgan Stanley 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.19 $1.06 $1.16 $107.00 $105.3K 0 1.0K MS CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.2 $1.17 $1.17 $107.00 $81.9K 0 2.5K MS PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $3.35 $3.15 $3.35 $85.00 $81.7K 235 264 MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/18/24 $1.2 $1.18 $1.18 $107.00 $52.6K 0 3.0K MS CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $1.1 $1.08 $1.08 $102.00 $41.9K 1.9K 1.0K

About Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley is a global investment bank whose history, through its legacy firms, can be traced back to 1924. The company has institutional securities, wealth management, and investment management segments with approximately 45% of net revenue from its institutional securities business, 45% from wealth management, and 10% from investment management. About 30% of its total revenue is from outside the Americas. The company had over $5 trillion of client assets as well as around 80,000 employees at the end of 2023.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Morgan Stanley, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Morgan Stanley Currently trading with a volume of 1,573,290, the MS's price is down by -0.42%, now at $102.04. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 23 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Morgan Stanley

A total of 1 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $105.0.

