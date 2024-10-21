A Closer Look at Moderna's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MRNA, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 19 uncommon options trades for Moderna.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 68% bullish and 31%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 4 are puts, for a total amount of $150,092, and 15 are calls, for a total amount of $756,558.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $40.0 to $120.0 for Moderna during the past quarter.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Moderna's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Moderna's significant trades, within a strike price range of $40.0 to $120.0, over the past month.

Moderna Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.25 $4.1 $4.25 $95.00 $135.0K 548 319 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $4.1 $4.0 $4.05 $60.00 $101.2K 1.4K 291 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $4.05 $4.0 $4.0 $55.00 $83.6K 856 351 MRNA PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $1.22 $1.17 $1.21 $40.00 $60.2K 774 503 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $4.2 $4.05 $4.2 $95.00 $60.0K 548 463

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its covid vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 40 mRNA development candidates in clinical development as of September 2024. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Moderna Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,969,412, the price of MRNA is down by -1.22%, reaching $53.44. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 17 days from now. What The Experts Say On Moderna

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $55.0.

* An analyst from Bernstein downgraded its action to Market Perform with a price target of $55. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Jefferies continues to hold a Hold rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $55.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Moderna with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

