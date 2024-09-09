A Closer Look at Moderna's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Moderna. Our analysis of options history for Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 45% of traders were bullish, while 36% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 3 were puts, with a value of $91,685, and 8 were calls, valued at $309,766.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $105.0 for Moderna, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of Moderna stands at 1117.73, with a total volume reaching 1,609.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in Moderna, situated within the strike price corridor from $70.0 to $105.0, throughout the last 30 days.

Moderna 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MRNA CALL TRADE BEARISH 09/13/24 $6.15 $6.0 $6.05 $73.00 $60.5K 323 200 MRNA CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $1.9 $1.87 $1.87 $85.00 $46.2K 1.3K 95 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/27/24 $1.98 $1.51 $1.98 $82.00 $44.7K 25 0 MRNA CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/04/24 $2.99 $2.98 $2.99 $81.00 $39.7K 14 210 MRNA PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $7.55 $7.45 $7.45 $80.00 $36.5K 4.1K 78

About Moderna

Moderna is a commercial-stage biotech that was founded in 2010 and had its initial public offering in December 2018. The firm's mRNA technology was rapidly validated with its COVID-19 vaccine, which was authorized in the United States in December 2020. Moderna had 39 mRNA development candidates in clinical trials as of mid-2023. Programs span a wide range of therapeutic areas, including infectious disease, oncology, cardiovascular disease, and rare genetic diseases.

In light of the recent options history for Moderna, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Moderna With a volume of 1,390,951, the price of MRNA is up 6.71% at $77.78. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 52 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Moderna

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $85.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from JP Morgan continues to hold a Neutral rating for Moderna, targeting a price of $88. In a positive move, an analyst from HSBC has upgraded their rating to Hold and adjusted the price target to $82.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

