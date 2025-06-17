A Closer Look at Micron Technology's Options Market Dynamics

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with MU, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 89 uncommon options trades for Micron Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 51% bullish and 35%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 20 are puts, for a total amount of $1,164,979, and 69 are calls, for a total amount of $4,360,018.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $55.0 to $195.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Micron Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Micron Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $55.0 to $195.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Micron Technology 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $25.6 $25.55 $25.6 $100.00 $179.2K 7.4K 90 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $46.35 $46.1 $46.25 $75.00 $161.8K 8.5K 88 MU CALL SWEEP BULLISH 07/18/25 $51.0 $50.7 $51.0 $70.00 $153.0K 3.6K 30 MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 08/15/25 $2.56 $2.52 $2.52 $100.00 $123.9K 4.9K 4.2K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 08/15/25 $8.75 $8.7 $8.75 $125.00 $123.3K 3.6K 685

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Micron Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Micron Technology

Trading volume stands at 14,039,863, with MU's price up by 1.05%, positioned at $121.1.

RSI indicators show the stock to be may be overbought.

Earnings announcement expected in 8 days.

What Analysts Are Saying About Micron Technology

3 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $126.67.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Micron Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for MU

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Jun 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for MU

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

