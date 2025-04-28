A Closer Look at Micron Technology's Options Market Dynamics

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Micron Technology.

Looking at options history for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) we detected 38 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 50% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 42% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 12 are puts, for a total amount of $3,194,838 and 26, calls, for a total amount of $2,059,364.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $50.0 to $145.0 for Micron Technology over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Micron Technology's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Micron Technology's significant trades, within a strike price range of $50.0 to $145.0, over the past month.

Micron Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MU PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $15.55 $15.1 $15.25 $75.00 $2.4M 2.2K 1.6K MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/18/25 $29.0 $28.6 $29.0 $50.00 $435.0K 698 304 MU CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $20.05 $19.65 $19.9 $70.00 $198.9K 1.5K 1 MU CALL SWEEP BEARISH 05/02/25 $1.6 $1.59 $1.6 $80.00 $180.5K 9.3K 1.4K MU PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.72 $2.55 $2.56 $50.00 $128.5K 3.1K 0

About Micron Technology

Micron is one of the largest semiconductor companies in the world, specializing in memory and storage chips. Its primary revenue stream comes from dynamic random access memory, or DRAM, and it also has minority exposure to not-and or NAND, flash chips. Micron serves a global customer base, selling chips into data centers, mobile phones, consumer electronics, and industrial and automotive applications. The firm is vertically integrated.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Micron Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Micron Technology

With a volume of 6,621,226, the price of MU is down -2.89% at $77.47.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 58 days.

Professional Analyst Ratings for Micron Technology

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $102.5.

* An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Buy rating on Micron Technology, maintaining a target price of $110. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on Micron Technology with a target price of $95.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Micron Technology options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for MU

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Barclays Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Citigroup Maintains Buy Buy Mar 2025 China Renaissance Downgrades Buy Hold

