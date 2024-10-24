A Closer Look at MercadoLibre's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on MercadoLibre. Our analysis of options history for MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI) revealed 11 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 27% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $97,550, and 9 were calls, valued at $293,166.

Predicted Price Range

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $1900.0 to $2400.0 for MercadoLibre over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for MercadoLibre's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across MercadoLibre's significant trades, within a strike price range of $1900.0 to $2400.0, over the past month.

MercadoLibre Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MELI PUT TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $96.5 $96.1 $96.5 $2050.00 $67.5K 8 0 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $99.2 $97.2 $99.2 $2050.00 $39.6K 11 4 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $90.5 $87.0 $90.5 $2065.00 $36.2K 2 7 MELI CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/01/24 $35.0 $31.4 $35.0 $2050.00 $35.0K 17 26 MELI CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/19/25 $335.5 $318.6 $330.22 $2030.00 $33.0K 0 1

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre runs the largest e-commerce marketplace in Latin America, with more than 218 million active users and 1 million active sellers across 18 countries stitching into its commerce network or fintech solutions as of the end of 2023. The company operates a host of complementary businesses to its core online shop, with shipping solutions (Mercado Envios), a payment and financing operation (Mercado Pago and Mercado Credito), advertisements (Mercado Clics), classifieds, and a turnkey e-commerce solution (Mercado Shops) rounding out its arsenal. MercadoLibre generates revenue from final value fees, advertising royalties, payment processing, insertion fees, subscription fees, and interest income from consumer and small-business lending.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding MercadoLibre, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

MercadoLibre's Current Market Status With a trading volume of 30,449, the price of MELI is up by 0.44%, reaching $2047.59. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 11 days from now. What The Experts Say On MercadoLibre

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $2506.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Redburn Atlantic downgraded its action to Buy with a price target of $2800. * Reflecting concerns, an analyst from JP Morgan lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $2400. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Raymond James downgraded its rating to Outperform, setting a price target of $2350. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Citigroup keeps a Buy rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2480. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Barclays keeps a Overweight rating on MercadoLibre with a target price of $2500.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

