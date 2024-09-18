A Closer Look at Medical Properties Trust's Options Market Dynamics

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in MPW usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 11 extraordinary options activities for Medical Properties Trust. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 72% leaning bullish and 27% bearish. Among these notable options, 7 are puts, totaling $348,980, and 4 are calls, amounting to $257,760.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $5.0 to $10.0 for Medical Properties Trust during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Medical Properties Trust's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Medical Properties Trust's whale activity within a strike price range from $5.0 to $10.0 in the last 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $0.52 $0.5 $0.52 $10.00 $168.7K 14.3K 3.2K MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $2.23 $2.21 $2.21 $7.00 $99.5K 4.4K 500 MPW PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $1.22 $1.18 $1.18 $6.00 $59.0K 399 4 MPW PUT SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $1.17 $1.16 $1.16 $7.00 $52.2K 182 702 MPW PUT TRADE BULLISH 11/15/24 $0.63 $0.58 $0.58 $5.50 $43.4K 8.6K 1.0K

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Medical Properties Trust, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Medical Properties Trust Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 17,434,986, with MPW's price down by -4.65%, positioned at $5.95. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 36 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for Medical Properties Trust

Over the past month, 2 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $6.25.

An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Hold rating on Medical Properties Trust, maintaining a target price of $6. In a positive move, an analyst from Colliers Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics.

