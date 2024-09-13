A Closer Look at Medical Properties Trust's Options Market Dynamics

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Medical Properties Trust. Our analysis of options history for Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 62% of traders were bullish, while 37% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $85,830, and 6 were calls, valued at $631,265.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $2.5 and $12.0 for Medical Properties Trust, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Medical Properties Trust options trades today is 7186.71 with a total volume of 6,717.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Medical Properties Trust's big money trades within a strike price range of $2.5 to $12.0 over the last 30 days.

Medical Properties Trust Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MPW CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $4.0 $3.7 $3.9 $2.50 $195.0K 0 0 MPW CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $3.85 $3.8 $3.8 $2.50 $190.0K 0 1.0K MPW CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $0.5 $0.48 $0.5 $6.00 $140.4K 26.3K 3.2K MPW PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $0.38 $0.26 $0.38 $4.50 $49.5K 5.5K 1.3K MPW PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $6.05 $5.35 $6.05 $12.00 $36.3K 156 60

About Medical Properties Trust

Medical Properties Trust Inc is a healthcare facility REIT. The company operates one segment, which owns and leases healthcare facilities. The vast majority of Medical's revenue is generated in the United States, followed by Germany and the United Kingdom. It provides financing for a variety of facilities that require funds for acquisitions, sale-leasebacks, new developments, and expansion projects.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Medical Properties Trust, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Medical Properties Trust Standing Right Now? With a volume of 16,890,197, the price of MPW is up 11.61% at $6.25. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 41 days. Expert Opinions on Medical Properties Trust

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $6.25.

In a positive move, an analyst from Colliers Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $6. An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Medical Properties Trust, which currently sits at a price target of $6.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Medical Properties Trust with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.